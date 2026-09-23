New Avengers: Endgame footage sets up the fate of the Fox-era X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame Encore is now out in Korea and the first details have emerged about what the new footage is.
We'll be getting into spoilers from here on out so if you're waiting until you see it in theaters, save this page and come back later.
According to early viewers, one of the Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits scenes features the TVA gang and is set after the events of Loki season 2. After an introduction from Miss Minutes warning people to stay in their own universes, Morbius and Ouroboros are seen looking at an incursion between Earth-10005 (the Fox X-Men universe) and Earth-1127 (a world we've not yet seen in the MCU).
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They start firing missiles at each other, but they're on a collision course. As is the way with incursions in the MCU, the only known way to stop both universes being destroyed is by destroying one of the planets before time runs out.
The camera cuts away before we see the ultimate fate of both planets as several other incursions begin. By the end of the post-credits scene, there are 3,000 incursions, meaning the multiverse is collapsing.
This scene makes the Avengers: Doomsday trailers make a whole lot more sense. The footage we've seen so far of the Fox-era X-Men in the movie has been of a cataclysmic event happening to them. In the first trailer we saw Charles Xavier looking out at the sky on fire as well as the rubble of his school. This was similar in the second special look, which saw Magneto and Cyclops seeing their planet destroyed.
However, probably the most interesting trailer was the first Doomsday X-Men teaser. Now it seems clear that this features Magneto and Professor X waiting out the end of the world by playing chess. It seems like Cyclops won't be going down without a fight though as he uses his powers to fight back – could this end the other universe?
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We'll have to wait and see if the X-Men are saved in time in Avengers: Doomsday, but given a reboot is on the horizon, we're not holding our breath…
For more, check out our guides to what Infinity Vision is and when Avengers: Endgame Encore will be streaming on Disney Plus.