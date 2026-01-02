The Avengers: Doomsday X-Men teaser is now in theaters and it finally gives fans exactly what we've been begging for

News
By published

JEEEEAAAAANNNNN!!!

Cyclops firing his optic blasts into the air, painted by Mark Sasso
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

The latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser is now showing in theaters, and this time, the clip focuses on the classic movie X-Men who will return in the film. You can't see the teaser online just yet - Marvel hasn't been posting them till after they've been circulating in theaters for a few days - but we've seen it, so we've got you covered.

The teaser scans across the ruins of the X-Mansion, showing Xavier and Magneto sitting together in the wreckage, presumably finally seeing eye-to-eye in the wake of destruction. Though we don't see exactly what happened to the mansion, we do get a glimpse of Cyclops screaming and unleashing his optic blasts into the air with what appears to be the massive boot of a Sentinel standing by him.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.