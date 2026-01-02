The Avengers: Doomsday X-Men teaser is now in theaters and it finally gives fans exactly what we've been begging for

The latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser is now showing in theaters, and this time, the clip focuses on the classic movie X-Men who will return in the film. You can't see the teaser online just yet - Marvel hasn't been posting them till after they've been circulating in theaters for a few days - but we've seen it, so we've got you covered.

The teaser scans across the ruins of the X-Mansion, showing Xavier and Magneto sitting together in the wreckage, presumably finally seeing eye-to-eye in the wake of destruction. Though we don't see exactly what happened to the mansion, we do get a glimpse of Cyclops screaming and unleashing his optic blasts into the air with what appears to be the massive boot of a Sentinel standing by him.

While all of that is intriguing enough, the thing that most excites me about what's in the actual teaser is the inclusion of Cyclops' beloved '90s costume, designed by Jim Lee and adapted into X-Men: The Animated Series and all kinds of other media. The one place we haven't seen those kinds of superhero style X-Men costumes is in the live action movies, aside from tiny glimpses as Easter eggs that were never actually used in the movies outside of ending stingers.

Doomsday has been hinted to involve a battle between the X-Men and the Avengers, and it's looking more and more like that will be the case. With that in mind, it's the perfect time to continue the trend of comic accurate X-Men that has been seeded in the MCU with Hugh Jackman's costume in Deadpool and Wolverine - and that's exactly what I want to see.

Avengers: Doomsday is in theaters starting on December 18. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows in the works.