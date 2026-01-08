X-Men fans are hyped Cyclops is getting the spotlight in latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer: "Cyclops was redeemed in a 3 second clip"

News
By published

The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer is all about the X-Men

James Marsden as Cyclops in Avengers Doomsday
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer gives Cyclops the spotlight, and X-Men fans are seriously hyped.

In the trailer, we see Magneto and Professor X playing chess – and clasping hands – before Cyclops falls to his knees in the ruins of the X-Mansion, unleashes his powers, and screams at the sky.

"Please let Cyclops be the bad ass he’s supposed to be !!" says another person, which is a sentiment shared by many: "Praying Scott ends up being the main representative for mutants rather than Logan for the 8th time. Let my man shine!"

