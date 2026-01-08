X-Men fans are hyped Cyclops is getting the spotlight in latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer: "Cyclops was redeemed in a 3 second clip"

The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer gives Cyclops the spotlight, and X-Men fans are seriously hyped.

In the trailer, we see Magneto and Professor X playing chess – and clasping hands – before Cyclops falls to his knees in the ruins of the X-Mansion, unleashes his powers, and screams at the sky.

"Blue and Yellow Cyclops and a peek at the Sentinels? Sign me up!" says one fan on Reddit. "Amazing also that Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan have been old men characters in these movies for 25 years"

"Please let Cyclops be the bad ass he’s supposed to be !!" says another person, which is a sentiment shared by many: "Praying Scott ends up being the main representative for mutants rather than Logan for the 8th time. Let my man shine!"

"That comic panel to life of Cyclops looks crisp. This trailer was the best so far. And the colour grading looks absolutely brilliant," says another fan.

"X-Men 97 and now Doomsday giving Cyclops the respect he longly deserves. Just goes to show how wasted and sidelined he was in the Fox movies," says someone else. "Cyclops was redeemed in a 3 seconds clip," agrees another person.

"To think we got an Avengers trailer consisting entirely of the OG X-Men! Holy shit I'm pumped," is someone else's response, while another says: "I said it last trailer, I'll say it again, this movie better be 9 hours long."

So far, two other Doomsday trailers have been released. The first confirmed Chris Evans's Steve Rogers would return, while the second showed off Thor's comeback (with his Infinity War haircut).

Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.