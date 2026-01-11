With Wolverine set to elevate superhero gaming in 2026, here's the four features I want the most, and four I'm desperate to avoid

With three very enjoyable Spider-Man games under their belt, there's few studios I'd trust more to get Marvel's Wolverine right than Insomniac. But they've never made a perfect superhero game. I still wake up in a cold sweat each and every night, screaming about those awful Mary Jane stealth sections. While Wolverine has put in some great appearances across games like Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, it's been tough to get the sharp-clawed hero right in the past.

Insomniac Games' bread and butter has always been about giving us access to power fantasies even before releasing Marvel's Spider-Man. Each Ratchet & Clank introduced bigger, badder, beefier weapons for its cute hero, and even Spyro the Dragon felt fresh at the time with his dragon-based powers including pointy horns and flame breath. Since tackling Spidey, each subsequent game from the studio has only gotten better at superheroics, which is why the first-party exclusive Marvel's Wolverine isn't just one of the biggest new PS5 games of the year, but is one of my most anticipated new releases o