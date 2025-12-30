Monster Hunter Wilds is on my GOTY list for a reason, but after a messy year I just want Capcom to wipe the slate clean with Master Rank DLC

I must once again apologize to Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda: I haven't used the new-fangled weapon swap feature a single time in well over 100 hours. I have no doubt that several Capcom devs bent over backwards to let players holster and retrieve a totally different weapon mid-hunt using the new Seikret bird mount, even designing an entire armor skill system to support this feature, but I haven't touched it. Not once. This, to me, exemplifies Wilds' uneven experience.

It's somehow been 10 months since my 4.5/5 Monster Hunter Wilds review, which I stand by. Wilds is on my GOTY list for a reason. In that time, the "we're so back" dial has wobbled like a metronome. Here is a brilliant game – one of the finest combat sandboxes I've ever experienced, enlivened by dozens of incredible monster boss fights and embellished with stunning equipment designs – but also one diluted by inconsistencies. Since February, Capcom has struggled to pick a direction for Wilds, stretched by conflicting design goals, buffeted by the winds of player groups seeking different things, and saddled with a PC port that still runs unacceptably poorly after, I'll remind you, 10 months.

As we approach the game's first anniversary, and as the inevitable Master Rank DLC simmers in the background, my naive hope is that Capcom can finally collect, tighten, and knot every loose string. I fear some new ideas have got to die, but some others you'd have to pry from my cold, dead hands. Which is why, beside the usual shotgun blast of new monsters, what I really want from Master Rank is a nice, clean slate for Wilds.

A balancing act

Wilds is in a weird spot. For example, at launch, the forgiving difficulty curve seemed to say, "Come on in, potential new buyer of our flagship action RPG, the water's fine." This never bothered me, a fan of hard games, because I was looking inward at the weapon combos more so than outward at the threat monsters present. By the time I got comfy with multiple weapons and began to question how quickly everything seemed to die, Capcom had begun adding more and tougher monsters in patches. But those patches have been messy. Between variegated quest tiers (of three to five stars), event quests, Tempered and Arch-Tempered monster variants, and more bespoke super-bosses, Wilds can't decide how challenging hunts should be.

Consequently, I don't feel quite the same sense of progression I did with previous games. Wilds is more back-and-forth, more staccato. Entries like Monster Hunter Rise had a cleaner ladder to them – up you go, each new monster bringing greater challenges but also better gear to propel you to the next handhold. The line on the difficulty graph went up and to the right pretty consistently. In Wilds, that line looks more like a heartbeat monitor.

New quests are all over the place; sometimes I'll destroy monsters in a few minutes on my first attempt, and sometimes they'll put my temples in a vise for an hour. Certain monsters feel perilously, needlessly tanky, while others melt to even a half-meta armor set. There's nothing truly unreasonable in Wilds, but I never get to acclimate, and so it can feel inelegant. It's as though Capcom slotted in vertical slices of the difficulty curve out of order, racing to satisfy diehards but also to avoid scaring off less-hardcore hunters. Both in my head and in the text of the game's world, it obscures the normally obvious understanding of what makes a monster threatening.

Trying to please everyone may well be the root of many of the game's problems. I keep thinking back to something Dragon Age's David Gaider told me this year: in so many words, hardcore games that are good enough, and commit hard enough, can convert people into those diehard fans. Maybe Capcom needs to make us eat our vegetables.