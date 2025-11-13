All signs point to Marvel's Wolverine being the Logan simulator I've wanted for decades, and the next step toward PS5's superhero universe

The formula for the perfect Wolverine game is as hard to crack as adamantium. Those with Logan as the main character have ranged from "okay, not bad" to "please make it stop". He's been in some great games, but always as a supporting character. Take the ol' canucklehead out of the fantastic Marvel's Midnight Suns, for example, and the impact on story and gameplay would be negligible. We've got every reason to believe, however, that Insomniac will finally give him the game he deserves with Marvel's Wolverine.

"Been fightin' longer than I can remember," he growls resignedly at the beginning of the recent gameplay trailer. There's then plenty of ultraviolence to demonstrate this (he literally rips a guy in half), and it's this level of character-appropriate gore that has caught the attention of, and sparked hope in, many fans. There's plenty more to read into however, not least the words and tone of Logan's voiceover that sits in stark contrast to the energy and rage of what's happening on screen ("Death's always waitin'. Just not for me").

He sounds tired. This, too, is true to the character. Not only is Wolverine practically unkillable, he ages incredibly slowly, and as a result has seen friends and lovers lost to time as he is forced to continue, physically unchanged. This makes me wonder whether the story might take place over years rather than weeks or months. It's something of a globetrotting adventure – Madripoor, Canada, and Japan have been confirmed – and the Wolverine at the beginning of the trailer seems animalistic in a way that the yellow-suit-wearing, motorbike-riding version we see later does not.

Claw blimey

It's already been confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine takes place in the same universe as Insomniac's Spider-Man games, so we now officially have a Marvel Gaming Universe (MGU, anyone?). I think they're playing the long game here – I don't expect Spider-Man to turn up halfway through Logan's adventure and join him through to the end – but I am kind of expecting Peter Parker to make a post credit cameo. Without spoiling too much for those unaware, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ends in a way that, if you squint and use a little imagination, could feasibly lead to Peter leaving New York and bumping into Logan somewhere.

Spider-Man and Wolverine are wildly different characters with very different temperaments, but a future game featuring them both would work because of, rather than despite, this. After all, they've worked together plenty of times in the comics world. The MGU plans extend far beyond these two however, as can be seen if you take another look at the trailer. It's revealed that Omega Red and Mystique will feature, and I'll bet you a spandex costume of your choice that there will be more villains – and perhaps heroes – to come. The confirmation of Tokyo as a location intrigues me. Could we see Lady Deathstrike? Logan's son Daken, even?

Mystique only makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but the way that she is framed and animated in the few seconds of a fight scene we see leads me to believe that she'll be a playable character. The fact that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features playable characters beyond Peter and Miles only strengthens my belief, and in fact, I'll go so far as to say that we'll even get to step into the blood-soaked shoes of Omega Red, even if only briefly. Insomniac let us have a little go living out our Venom fantasies, after all.

