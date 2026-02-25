Marvel's Wolverine voice actor has been working on Insomniac's new game "for almost as long" as his son's been alive: "I've been waiting for this"

News
By published

Liam McIntyre's just as excited as we are

Marvel&#039;s Wolverine
(Image credit: Sony)

By the time Marvel's Wolverine finally hits shelves, it'll be five years since the superhero action-adventure was first announced. That's quite a wait, but as excited as we are to see Wolvie's new game, the man behind the claws is even more eager.

See, Liam McIntyre, the voice actor bringing the legendary Marvel hero to life for this particular venture, has quite literally watched his son grow up while partaking in the release. "I've been working on this for almost as long as my son has been alive," he posted on Twitter, retweeting someone hyping Wolverine's arrival.

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

Ergo, you can safely put another year or two on the overall development time. Five years is a stretch, seven is the bones of a decade. McIntyre likely wasn't there that long, but it sounds like he arrived pretty early in the process, and has been contributing his lines and however else Insomniac would like him to, ever since.

Wolverine arrives just three years after Spider-Man 2, as well, continuing Insomniac's trend of shipping a major game every two-to-three years. The Spidey installments have set a high bar for the adamantium-clawed mutant, but if there's one thing Logan's good at, it's surpassing expectations. Or chopping it down to size. Either way, it arrives on September 15, 2026.

Marvel wanted the new Wolverine game to bring Logan back in "spectacular and visceral fashion," and Insomniac was "the perfect choice" after the Spider-Man games

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.