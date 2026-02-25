Marvel's Wolverine voice actor has been working on Insomniac's new game "for almost as long" as his son's been alive: "I've been waiting for this"
Liam McIntyre's just as excited as we are
By the time Marvel's Wolverine finally hits shelves, it'll be five years since the superhero action-adventure was first announced. That's quite a wait, but as excited as we are to see Wolvie's new game, the man behind the claws is even more eager.
See, Liam McIntyre, the voice actor bringing the legendary Marvel hero to life for this particular venture, has quite literally watched his son grow up while partaking in the release. "I've been working on this for almost as long as my son has been alive," he posted on Twitter, retweeting someone hyping Wolverine's arrival.
"I've been waiting for this day for a long time," he adds. "Not long now!!!" I can only imagine. Although Wolverine was announced by Sony back in September 2021, it had been in the works for some time before that. How long exactly? We can't say for certain, but we know this game was pitched by Insomniac on the back of 2018's Spider-Man.
Ergo, you can safely put another year or two on the overall development time. Five years is a stretch, seven is the bones of a decade. McIntyre likely wasn't there that long, but it sounds like he arrived pretty early in the process, and has been contributing his lines and however else Insomniac would like him to, ever since.
Wolverine arrives just three years after Spider-Man 2, as well, continuing Insomniac's trend of shipping a major game every two-to-three years. The Spidey installments have set a high bar for the adamantium-clawed mutant, but if there's one thing Logan's good at, it's surpassing expectations. Or chopping it down to size. Either way, it arrives on September 15, 2026.
