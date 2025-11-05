Marvel wanted the new Wolverine game to bring Logan back in "spectacular and visceral fashion," and Insomniac was "the perfect choice" after the Spider-Man games

After making three Spider-Man games, Insomniac is now working with Marvel and Sony on an adventure starring the mighty Wolverine. Although the adamantium-clawed hero is a different speed to the wallcrawler, there was no studio better suited to the job, according to management.

Speaking to Game Informer about Logan's new video game, Haluk Mentes, the general manager of Marvel Games, reveals how the Ratchet & Clank studio became everyone's number one choice. "As is usually the case, once we complete a project together, they, too, become 'Marvel,'" he tells the outlet.

"Marvel's Wolverine with our dear friends at Insomniac Games is perhaps the epitome of this philosophy," he continues. "We have been working together for more than a decade and developed such a shorthand across multiple Marvel's Spider-Man games that when the time finally came to bring Logan back in spectacular and visceral fashion, it was obvious to everyone on our team that Insomniac was the perfect choice."

Rightly so, as Insomniac's three Spidey video games thus far have been miraculous achievements. The tactile web swinging combined with the well-crafted plotlines that dig right into Miles Morales and Peter Parker's rogues' gallery, and the stunning recreation of New York City, place them all among the finest releases of the last ten years.

The gameplay trailer revealed during September's State of Play shows Wolverine is utilizing a lot of the same strengths. Combos and bouncing between targets are fundamental to the combat, and we appear to be getting multiple perspectives via Mystique, while other X-Men heroes and villains show up throughout.

"It was our shared culture and values that brought us together, and we're so proud to continue collaborating for many years to come," Mentes finishes. Marvel's Wolverine arrives in 2026, then with any luck, we'll have Spider-Man 3 soon after.

