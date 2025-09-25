Marvel's Wolverine box art "doesn't look like our past games," according to Spider-Man studio Insomniac, which worked with a comic artist who has a brutal history with the character for the cover

We finally got a proper look at Marvel's Wolverine during the PlayStation State of Play for September 2025, and that included a first glimpse at the box art for the upcoming PS5 game. Developer Insomniac seems especially proud of that cover, as the studio took a little extra time during yesterday's presentation to talk about how it represents both the character and the tonal shift away from its previous games.

"We're pretty excited about the artwork that we're using on the cover," as Marvel Games executive producer Eric Monacelli explains in a behind the scenes video. "It's dynamic, it's rough edged. You notice it doesn't look like our past games. It has a sense of urgency and forward movement and rage and fury, and that's Wolverine."

"Our cover bridges bold simplicity with the expressive energy of comics to further accentuate Wolverine’s rugged, complex personality," as Insomniac senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza adds on the PlayStation Blog. This post also reveals that the box art was "designed in collaboration" with comic artist Jock.

As with many comic artists, Jock has a prolific list of credits, ranging from 2000 AD runs on series like Judge Dredd to Marvel and DC runs on characters as notable as Batman. He has an especially notable credit when it comes to Wolverine, though, as he did cover art for all 15 issues of the 2012 series Wolverine Max. That run is notable for featuring a whole lot of extreme violence – not far off from the hyperviolent tone we've seen in the trailer for Marvel's Wolverine.

