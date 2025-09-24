All the villains in the Marvel's Wolverine trailer, and 3 we hope to see

The first gameplay trailer for Marvel's Wolverine is here, and the absolutely brutal, bloody gameplay is punctuated by the presence of many of Wolverine's arch-enemies, including a whole host of cyborgs and mecha villains for him to tear through.

We combed over the trailer to spot all the villains present in the clip, and we've also got three top Wolverine villains who don't appear in the clip, but who we hope appear in the game.

The Reavers

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The cyborg soldiers that Wolverine tears through in the trailer seem to be Reavers, a militia of mutant-hating extremists who alter their bodies with cybernetics. Led by Donald Pierce, the Reavers are responsible for the creation of Lady Deathstrike, and were the villains of 2017's Logan.

Omega Red

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

A classic '90s X-Men villain designed by legendary artist Jim Lee, Omega Red is a Russian mutant who is also a serial killer. Captured by the KGB, Omega Red is turned into a kind of twisted super-soldier with Adamantium tentacles that enhance his mutant ability to release deadly pheromones known as "death spores."

Prime Sentinel

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The big guy who has Wolverine in a chokehold looks a lot like a Prime Sentinel, as seen in X-Men '97. Prime Sentinels are humans who are infected by nanites that turn them into sleeper agents who can be activated to become mutant hunting cyborgs.

Mystique

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Mystique appears in the Wolverine trailer, shedding a disguise to take on the Reavers in what seems to be their home base. It's unclear whether Mystique will be friend or foe in the game, or a combination of both.

Bastion

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

It looks a lot like Mystique's initial disguise in the trailer may be another X-Men '97 character, Bastion, the cyborg creator of the Prime Sentinels who has an agenda to wipe out mutantkind through his advanced weaponry.

Sentinel

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There's no mistaking the massive Sentinel that caps off the trailer for Marvel's Wolverine. These are the original mutant-slaying robots, massive killing machines that are all but unbeatable. That's right in keeping with the trailer's themes of anti-mutant cyborgs and mechs.

The Wolverine villains we want to see in the game

Silver Samurai

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Silver Samurai is one of Wolverine's most visually striking enemies. A mutant with the power to channel energy through his sword, Silver Samurai would be a perfect addition to a combat heavy game.

Lady Deathstrike

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

With the Reavers in play, the inclusion of Lady Deathstrike feels almost inevitable as an eventual boss character. An assassin with a vendetta against Wolverine, Lady Deathstrike undergoes an Adamantium bonding process that leaves her with massive, gnarly talons.

Sabretooth

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If there's any single villain that absolutely needs to be in Marvel's Wolverine, it's Sabretooth. The bloodthirsty Sabretooth is Wolverine's biggest arch-enemy, a feral killer with a healing factor that rivals Wolverine's who has enigmatic ties to Logan's past.

