Marvel's Wolverine reappears with a 2026 release date on PS5, and gameplay that we're actually supposed to see

Marvel's Wolverine, the next superhero action game from Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac, is coming to PS5 in fall 2026.

The Marvel's Wolverine release date was announced in a new trailer released at tonight's PlayStation State of Play September 2025 live show. The trailer reintroduces the long-silent action game following an enormous leak that saw pre-release materials spill onto the internet in 2023.

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Insomniac worked with Marvel Games on the project, and the new trailer is a smorgasbord of Marvel characters. In addition to the Marvel roster, the game seems to run up and down the world, with Wolverine taking to Madripoor, Canada, and Japan.

"Become a living weapon," the latest trailer blurb entreats. "As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

A new blog post from Insomniac senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza adds: "We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time."

The trailer is considerably more gruesome than Insomniac's usual releases; one developer praised the detailed "blood tech" made for the game, while another said the whole game delivers "a level of detail that we've never been able to do before."

In the reveal, Insomniac stressed that Marvel's Wolverine plays differently to its previous games, and not just because Wolverine doesn't shoot webs out of his wrists. Likewise, one developer touched on the newly revealed cover art, which deliberately "doesn't look like our past games."

More details will be released in spring 2026, the developer teased, seemingly hinting at the game's own dedicated showcase. Marvel's Wolverine is now positioned as one of the big PS5 exclusives of 2026, filling roughly the same time slot as Ghost of Yotei this year, so Sony is sure to pull out all the stops.

