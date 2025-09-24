Sony State of Play September 2025 live – the latest rumors and leaks as countdown to today's PS5 showcase

There's a Sony State of Play September 2025 showcase happening today, promising a 35-minute digital broadcast that will take you inside some of the biggest upcoming PS5 games for 2025 and beyond.

Sony is yet to confirm any of the PS5 State of Play leaks and rumors doing the rounds, although we do know about one key first-party title set to feature: Saros is going to receive its first gameplay reveal, the latest action game from Housemarque sure to dazzle with its visual fidelity and spiky difficulty. It's somehow been four years since the release of Returnal, one of the best PS5 games out there, so expect this to be a highly anticipated new game for 2026 once the five minutes of PS5-captured gameplay is shown. .

Outside of Saros, the PS5 State of Play September showcase is a bit of a mystery. Sony says we can expect "new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios."

Difficult to guess from there, but were I inclined to make some wild predictions I'd say it would be a total surprise for the likes of Resident Evil Requiem and Nioh 3 to appear. I should set some expectations for you though: It's exceptionally unlikely that the GTA 6 State of Play rumors are true – remember, Rockstar works to no schedule but its own.

With all of that in mind, you can follow along with our coverage live as we keep you up to date with all the latest Sony State of Play September 2025 announcements, news, reveals, and rumors. We're counting down to the showcase going live, and you can find more information on how to watch State of Play below too.

When does State of Play start?

The Sony State of Play September 2025 showcase is set to go live today, on the 24th. It's well aligned with the Tokyo Game Show, which is running right now – this PS5 State of Play will even be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles available, should you need them! Here's what time State of Play is based on your region:

2PM PT

5PM ET

10PM BST

11PM CEST

6AM JST (September 25)

How to watch Sony State of Play September 2025?

The State of Play for September 2025 is a digital broadcast, where PlayStation will show the 35-minute stream on both its official YouTube and Twitch channels. If you'd rather follow along with us live, we'll embed the PS5 State of Play showcase in this article once it's starting to countdown to all the action.

State of Play rumors, leaks, and predictions

I've been covering State of Play showcases since their inception and I'm sort of shocked by how few leaks there are for this September 2025 edition. Still, here's a quick look at what we're seeing emerge online as the countdown inches on, as well as my predictions on whether it's true or false in brackets.

Rumors: