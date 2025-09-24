Sony State of Play September 2025 live – the latest rumors and leaks as countdown to today's PS5 showcase
The PS5 State of Play will deliver "new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles" and updates from key "teams at PlayStation Studios"
There's a Sony State of Play September 2025 showcase happening today, promising a 35-minute digital broadcast that will take you inside some of the biggest upcoming PS5 games for 2025 and beyond.
Sony is yet to confirm any of the PS5 State of Play leaks and rumors doing the rounds, although we do know about one key first-party title set to feature: Saros is going to receive its first gameplay reveal, the latest action game from Housemarque sure to dazzle with its visual fidelity and spiky difficulty. It's somehow been four years since the release of Returnal, one of the best PS5 games out there, so expect this to be a highly anticipated new game for 2026 once the five minutes of PS5-captured gameplay is shown. .
Outside of Saros, the PS5 State of Play September showcase is a bit of a mystery. Sony says we can expect "new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios."
Difficult to guess from there, but were I inclined to make some wild predictions I'd say it would be a total surprise for the likes of Resident Evil Requiem and Nioh 3 to appear. I should set some expectations for you though: It's exceptionally unlikely that the GTA 6 State of Play rumors are true – remember, Rockstar works to no schedule but its own.
With all of that in mind, you can follow along with our coverage live as we keep you up to date with all the latest Sony State of Play September 2025 announcements, news, reveals, and rumors. We're counting down to the showcase going live, and you can find more information on how to watch State of Play below too.
When does State of Play start?
The Sony State of Play September 2025 showcase is set to go live today, on the 24th. It's well aligned with the Tokyo Game Show, which is running right now – this PS5 State of Play will even be broadcast in English with Japanese subtitles available, should you need them! Here's what time State of Play is based on your region:
- 2PM PT
- 5PM ET
- 10PM BST
- 11PM CEST
- 6AM JST (September 25)
How to watch Sony State of Play September 2025?
The State of Play for September 2025 is a digital broadcast, where PlayStation will show the 35-minute stream on both its official YouTube and Twitch channels. If you'd rather follow along with us live, we'll embed the PS5 State of Play showcase in this article once it's starting to countdown to all the action.
Have your say!
State of Play rumors, leaks, and predictions
I've been covering State of Play showcases since their inception and I'm sort of shocked by how few leaks there are for this September 2025 edition. Still, here's a quick look at what we're seeing emerge online as the countdown inches on, as well as my predictions on whether it's true or false in brackets.
Rumors:
- Nioh 3 release date announced for February 6, 2026 (Likely)
- Marathon to skip September's State of Play (Likely)
- Resident Evil 9 to reveal playable, older Leon S. Kennedy (Maybe)
- God of War spin-off announced (Unlikely)
- Marvel's Wolverine release date (Unlikely)
PS5 State of Play live updates
Here's the two shots from the Saros reveal trailer that I've been thinking about for the last seven months. Bring it on!
One thing I am keen to better understand is how Saros is being positioned differently versus Returnal. When the upcoming 2026 release was announced, Housemarque went out of its way to that Saros was a roguelite not a roguelike due to its inclusion of "permanent resources and progression" which will apparently make "every death valuable." I think I get it.
Saros reveal trailer
It's been seven months since Housemarque dropped the first trailer for Saros. Honestly, it still gives me chills – what a stunning cinematic! And what's scary is that (if Returnal is anything to go by) Housemarque definitely has the talent to make this teaser concept a reality. Let's give that trailer another watch together, shall we?
Our PS5 State of Play coverage starts here
We are now just five hours away from the Sony State of Play September 2025 showcase. PlayStation has said precious little about what we are in for, although I am admittedly very excited about the promise of a first look at Saros – you know, the bound-to-be-awesome exclusive from Returnal developer Housemarque?
Hello there! My name is Josh West, and I'm the Editor-in-Chief here at GamesRadar+. I'll be one of three of our staff helping to keep you up-to-date with all the latest PS5 State of Play news and speculation this evening. Later, I'll be joined by our Brand Director, Sam Loveridge, and our US Managing Editor, Rollin Bishop. Don't worry, you're in safe hands – we've all been playing and covering PlayStation for years... hell, I can still remember the joys of hooking my PS2 up online to for multiplayer sessions of SOCOM 2. (Yes, I'm looking for any excuse to mention SOCOM in an attempt to manifest a sequel).
While we let the PS5 State of Play countdown run its course, we'll obviously be out there tracking all the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation. Did you hear the one about a big GTA 6 reveal? Yeah, me too, although there's a better chance of Uncharted becoming an Xbox exclusive tonight than there is of new Grand Theft Auto gameplay. That supposed leaked Nioh 3 release date on the other hand... well, now we might be talking.