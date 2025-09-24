Nioh 3 devs confirm the release date Amazon leaked, adding another must-play action RPG to my 2026 to-do list

Nioh 3 is coming to PS5 and PC on February 6, 2026, developer Team Ninja announced today.

The Nioh 3 release date was shared in a trailer during today's PlayStation State of Play September live show. Of course, it was also shared in an Amazon Japan link that spoiled the surprise.

Nioh 3 is a more open, but not fully open-world, spin on the formula that's served Team Ninja pretty well for two games now. It's yet more heady, sort-of historical drama, but now you can lean into the standard samurai combat style or a sneakier, more agile shinobi life.

Nioh 3 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

"Embark as Tokugawa Takechiyo, the protagonist forced from the shogunate throne, as he confronts his rebellious brother Tokugawa Kunimatsu in a battle that transcends time," the new trailer blurb reads.

Both brothers are red with blood and anger in a new Nioh 3 trailer, which laments "a fallen brother, lost to darkness." The ancient queen Himiko – "shrouded in mystery," according the the trailer – then starts off a list of serious characters with their own desires and weapons.



A veiled assassin, for example, laments losing trust in his friend, while a sword-wielding man described as a "hero transformed into a yokai" announces his plans to become shogun. All of them dive arrogantly into battle with what appear to be more of Nioh's proprietary nasties, ancient dragons with massive mouths, feathers, and magic. All seem to want more power than they have.



"Cross through time, rewrite fate," Nioh 3's launch trailer says. Purify the crucible." We'll do our best.



