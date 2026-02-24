Weeks after Nioh 3's release, developer Team Ninja is being split into 3 as Koei Tecmo confirms major restructure

News
By published

Part of the studio will become Gust Division 2, while the remainder will be split into two teams

Nioh 3 samurai deflects an arrow
(Image credit: Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo / PlayStation)

Koei Tecmo has announced restructuring at Team Ninja, with one division of the studio being transferred to Atelier developer Gust.

In a statement (translated via Automaton) Koei Tecmo announces that Team Ninja Division 1 is being transferred to Gust – the studio known for its Atelier franchise – as the studio's Division 2. Meanwhile, the remainder of Team Ninja Division 2 will be split into a new Division 1 and Division 2 for the studio.

Team Ninja Division 1 was led by Yasunori Sakuda – who will continue to head the team now that it's Gust Division 2 – and was responsible for titles like the Asia-only dating sim Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme and co-developing Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy & the Liberator of Polar Night with Gust. Meanwhile, Team Ninja Division 2 was led by Nioh producer Kohei Shibata (responsible for the titles most associate the studio with, like Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive, and Nioh) – who will now lead the new Team Ninja Division 1 .

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.