Sony announces PlayStation State of Play for tomorrow: 35 minutes of reveals and news including Returnal dev's new game Saros

Sony has confirmed that the long-rumored PlayStation State of Play Showcase is real and it's happening tomorrow, with Housemarque's Saros headlining.

Tokyo Game Show season is in full swing with the likes of Capcom, RGG Studio, and Xbox, set to host shows, following a Nintendo Direct two weeks ago and a… Kojima Direct of sorts coming in ahead of the pack. And now, to complete the console trio, Sony is hosting its own PlayStation State of Play presentation this week.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog , Sony confirms the State of Play will be live on Wednesday, September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. The stream is set to run for 35 minutes and "share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios"

The headliner of this show is Housemarque's Saros, which is set to get "nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5" showcased during the stream. Saros was first shown off in February's State of Play with a cinematic trailer, and was given a 2026 release window, and thankfully Sony's still saying it's "arriving next year."

Capcom is hosting its own stream earlier in the day, so I would assume the dev's offerings are going to be excluded from the proceedings, but knowing how much Capcom likes to show up in streams I still wouldn't be surprised if we see something. Meanwhile Konami is set to host a Metal Gear-focused stream the following day, so perhaps we'll get some other Konami news during this show.

