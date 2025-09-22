Konami is seemingly interested in more Metal Gear remakes as a new survey asks fans which mainline entry they want to see get the Delta treatment next

Konami is asking players which Metal Gear games they want to see remade next, from the MSX2 originals to Metal Gear Solid 5.

A few days before the 10th anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 5 , which was the final mainline release for the series, Konami released Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater , an extremely faithful remake of what many consider to be the best Metal Gear game. And while fellow Konami series Silent Hill also returned with a remake of its most beloved title SH2, Silent Hill f also brought the series back with an original entry. However, it sounds like Konami is keen to do more Metal Gear remakes.

In the upcoming survey for the METAL GEAR - PRODUCTION HOTLINE at TGS2025, a couple questions stood out to me. 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/risfFUH7ksSeptember 20, 2025

Ahead of the Metal Gear Production Hotline stream at Tokyo Game Show 2025, Twitter account Metal Gear Network noticed a survey which is seemingly intended to be sent out after the show has some interesting questions on there. For example, one question relates to what fans want to see from future streams, including "information on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2" which has yet to be formally announced.

More notably, question 10 asks you to select which Metal Gear games you would like to see be remade. This list includes every main series title (barring MGS3 of course), from the MSX2 titles Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2 Solid Snake, all the way through to Peace Walker and the Metal Gear Solid 5 duology of Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain. Plus, there's an option to select "other" if you want to request a Metal Gear Rising or Acid remake.

While it was a fairly obvious conclusion that Konami would be interested in more Metal Gear remakes (there's already a Silent Hill 1 remake confirmed , after all), it's surprising to see Metal Gear Solid 5 in the list there given it still feels extremely modern. If you ask me, a remake of Metal Gear 1 and 2 that fleshes them out into a complete story given the sheer amount of retcons and other weird plot bits that have happened to those games over the years would be ideal, but it's probably going to be Metal Gear Solid 1 next.

