Silent Hill f's Metacritic score pairs it with Silent Hill 3, but doesn't quite hit the highs of the original two games or 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake

Silent Hill f's Metacritic score is in, and it's one of the Konami series' highest rated titles, tied with 2003's Silent Hill 3.

Last year's Silent Hill 2 remake marked a proper comeback for the series after a long hiatus and a couple of unfortunate projects (Ascension and The Short Message), and was a fairly beloved remake. But all eyes were on Silent Hill f, which is the first wholly original entry in the series since 2012's Silent Hill: Downpour, and considering there hasn't been a universally loved entry in the series since Silent Hill 3 (even if The Room and Shattered Memories don't deserve the same hate as Homecoming), thats a whole extra load of pressure.

But thankfully, reviews are saying that Silent Hill f is part of the elite few, with a Metacritic score of 85 – a score which puts it right up there as far as Silent Hill games go, with an 85 also being the Metacritic score given to Silent Hill 3 on the PS2. This score ties it as the third-highest rating in the series with the original Silent Hill on PS1, and 2024's Silent Hill 2 remake, nabbing an 86 while unsurprisingly, the original Silent Hill 2 from 2001 is the highest-rated game in the series at 89 (shockingly low, if you ask me).

In the GamesRadar+ Silent Hill f review, games editor Oscar Taylor-Kent gave the game four out of five and said "Silent Hill f is thick with a terrifying yet beautiful foggy atmosphere and truly gnarly monster designs, combined with incredibly well-judged, smart, and gut-wrenching writing. Grueling combat encounters can become more irritating than scary thanks to an overengineered system that still traps you with plenty of stun locks. Still, unravelling the fears that haunt Hinako makes for some of the best horror I've ever played."

As far as other reviews go, Dexerto and Inverse liked the game the most, with both outlets giving the game full marks (5/5 and 10/10 respectively). Meanwhile TechRadar Gaming and IGN gave the lowest-scoring reviews, with slightly more critical scores of 3/5 and 7/10 respectively. Considering its lowest scores are still solid, though, that's extremely promising.

Silent Hill f director says, alright, you got your Silent Hill 2 remake, which was "basically for the classic fans," but moving forward things are going to look different: "Future titles will probably carry their own flavour."