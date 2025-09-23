Metal Gear spiritual successor Physint is still in its concept phase, Hideo Kojima confirms, but it's already got a star-studded cast including Furiosa, Godzilla Minus One, and Train To Busan actors

Hideo Kojima has shed a bit more light on his upcoming Metal Gear Solid spiritual successor Physint , with the first cast members being revealed.

At this week's Beyond The Strand event , we knew we'd probably be seeing a bit more about the upcoming Hideo Kojima games on the horizon, and while we didn't get anything too major, we got a short new look at the upcoming horror game OD . Outside of that, we got to check out the Death Stranding anime , an update on the Death Stranding movie , a new AR game collab between Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial , and most importantly, the Kojima Productions sake and credit card.

But OD and the Niantic collab weren't the only game announcements as we got more news about Kojima Productions' upcoming action espionage game Physint. Kojima says the game is still in the conceptual phase, but is able to confirm three cast members for the upcoming game – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Charlee Fraser, Train To Busan's Ma Dong-seok, and Godzilla Minus One's Minami Hamabe – with an incredibly impressive in-engine look at the latter shown off.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS 10周年記念イベント「Beyond The Strand」速報「PHYSINT」の最新情報が公開ポスターアート、キャストが初公開されました#KojimaProductions #KJP10th #PHYSINT pic.twitter.com/RCMpCVwikESeptember 23, 2025

Alongside this, a poster was released for the game featuring a shadowy figure holding a suppressed rifle, with a shadowy building behind him, very evocative of Metal Gear Solid. The face of the character is shrouded in shadow, however, many are quick to speculate that it's Robert Pattinson – who Kojima met at Cannes and said they talked about "things I can't really say."

The poster also features the tagline "Here Comes The Feeling" which just so happens to be the title of the final song on the band Asia's self-titled debut album. Kojima actually tweeted out a screenshot of this song earlier this month, and has now shared the game's poster on Instagram with the song playing. Interestingly, this album also features the song "Only Time Will Tell" which was featured on the soundtrack to Metal Gear Solid 5, which could point to Physint taking place in the 1980's just like The Phantom Pain did.

Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima says his days of tricking fans with trailers like Metal Gear Solid 2 and The Last of Us Part 2 did are over: "I deliberately drip-feed those kinds of spoilers."