Hideo Kojima will give a "glimpse into future projects" at his "Beyond The Strand" anniversary event for Kojima Productions' 10th birthday this month

Kojima Productions has announced an event titled "Beyond The Strand" to celebrate 10 years of the company, and it sounds like we could see some of OD and/or Physint there.

Today marks the tenth anniversary of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, the last game Hideo Kojima made for Konami before going independent and establishing Kojima Productions in December 2015. And in what feels like either an extremely funny coincidence or highly deliberate timing, Kojima Productions has announced plans for an event celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Titled Beyond The Strand, this is a live event celebrating 10 years of Kojima Productions. The in-person event is taking place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan and will be hosted by Hideo Kojima himself on September 23. Tickets are going on sale tomorrow and will be offered on a lottery basis. However, unless you're planning on traveling to Japan for it, you don't need to worry as the press release says "live stream details to be announced at a later date."

Details are currently quite scarce, but the description says it "will include special guest appearances as well as offer a glimpse into future projects," which is the part we're really interested in. There's two known upcoming Hideo Kojima games, OD, the horror game which we haven't seen since 2023, and Physint, which we haven't seen anything of beyond "it's happening." While it could just be as simple as something like the Death Stranding 2 PC port, this event may be worth keeping an eye on if you want to see more about Kojima's new games.

