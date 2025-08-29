Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater already has a mod that "brings dad back home" as you can now play as Hideo Kojima

There are constants in life when it comes to PC games – namely, that if you can swap a model in a game, you will see CJ from GTA San Andreas modded in there. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is no different, as players have already added the iconic character into the remake of the best game to come from the same year San Andreas was released. However, he's far from the only character to be added by fans.

Earlier this year, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima said during an interview that he won't be playing the Snake Eater remake. So, players have taken things into their own hands – now, you can instead play Delta as Hideo Kojima.

As spotted by The Gamer within days of the game being released in early access for deluxe edition owners, fans have already taken the Hideo Kojima model from Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes and used it for a mod that "brings dad back home."

However, the modder notes on the Nexus Mods page, "This is a very rushed mod just to see if I can even get something functional in this game," and neither lighting nor animations are working properly on the Hideo model. They do intend to fix these in the future, though. However, the outfits themselves work perfectly fine, so you can have Kojima in Snake's Militaires Sans Frontières sneaking suit from Peace Walker (and later Ground Zeroes) or have him dress as a crocodile with the deluxe edition costume pack.

Hideo Kojima says "I won't" play the Metal Gear Solid Delta remake from Konami, but its devs still "would love" if he did: "We want to deliver this game whilst being very respectful"