Hideo Kojima says "I won't" play the Metal Gear Solid Delta remake from Konami, but its devs still "would love" if he did: "We want to deliver this game whilst being very respectful"

10 years after his bitter breakup with Konami, Hideo Kojima has far outgrown his status as just the developer's little prince, so of course he doesn't want to play its soon-to-be-released Metal Gear Solid 3 remake , Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Still, the remake's developers hope that Kojima at least approves of what they've done while revisiting the franchise he started nearly 40 years ago.

"We are not sure what he would want to do," Metal Gear Solid Delta producer Noriaki Okamura tells Inverse in a new interview , "but we want to deliver this game whilst being very respectful of all the people that we previously worked with."

"We would love for [Kojima] to see it too," he says.

Earlier this summer, Kojima actually laughed during an interview with fashion retailer Ssense after being asked if he'll play Delta.

"No, I won't," he said plainly. Though he also suggested he understands why it exists – earlier in the same interview, Kojima mentioned that, "Even during [my days at] Konami, I was thinking about the business side as well. That's one of the reasons I continued Metal Gear," because he thought of it as "my IP."

Delta's Okamura and creative producer Yuji Korekado – who've both worked on Kojima's original Metal Gear titles – indicate to Inverse that they, too, want to preserve Kojima's legacy.

"Just taking that original concept without even changing it, the game still had so many good points and a lot of charm to it and a lot of emotion," Okamura says about remaking Metal Gear Solid 3. "There wasn't a lot to change. The game still had a lot to offer even though it was more than 20 years old."

