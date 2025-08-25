Hideo Kojima says he's already written a concept for Death Stranding 3, but he wants someone else to make it

Hideo Kojima has a concept for Death Stranding 3 in his back pocket, but he doesn't want to make it himself.

Of course, Death Stranding 2 just released in June and is one of the best games of 2025, which means a potential Death Stranding 3 would be years away from seeing the light of day, but that hasn't stopped Kojima from working up a blueprint for the sequel.

"I am not planning to do [Death Stranding 3] at the moment," Kojima said, via machine translation, during the Death Stranding 2 World Strand Tour (timestamp, and H/T to Genki on Twitter). "Because the ending of Death Stranding 2 was my finale of 1 and 2. But I already wrote the concept of Death Stranding 3. So I have that in data."

That said, Kojima said if there does end up being a Death Stranding 3, he wants someone else to bring it to life. "I hope that someone will create it for me," he said.

I'm dying to hear Kojima's idea for Death Stranding 3. I feel like Death Stranding 2's story is a lot tighter and better paced than the first game's story, to a degree that helped me understand Kojima's "vision" for the series a little more clearly, so now that I vaguely know what's going on, I'd love to see where Kojima wants to take the plot next. Unfortunately, if the sequel does happen, I'll almost certainly have forgotten everything that happened in Death Stranding 2 by the time it releases.

Hideo Kojima is currently "checking the data" on your favorite Death Stranding 2 routes and weapons, and I hope he's personally counting every road I've restored without help from the ceramics-hording jerks I've been paired with.