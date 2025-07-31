Hideo Kojima laughs when asked if he'll be playing Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta remake: "No, I won't"

Hideo Kojima, legendary video game creator and the man behind Metal Gear and Death Stranding , seemingly has a petty side. He has no intention of playing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater , a remake of his old game owned by his former employer.

If you keep up with Kojima's Twitter and see the difference in how he reviews movies and TV shows he likes or doesn't, this pettiness may come as no surprise to you. In a recent interview with Ssense , the developer revealed he actually has very little time to play video games these days, preferring instead to go to museums or engage with other artforms.

Still, you'd think he'd be curious what Konami was doing with his old creations. But, when he was asked if he would play Metal Gear Solid Delta, a remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, he laughed and replied, "No, I won't."

Kojima also spoke about how much he thinks about the business side of the video game industry, saying he thinks with both the right and left side of his brain simultaneously. He enjoys pushing boundaries and making art, but he also knows he has to fund those projects and pay the staff at his studio. That's why Death Stranding is getting both live-action and anime adaptations, and why he makes sequels, too.

So, maybe he won't be playing Metal Gear Solid Delta due to bad blood with Konami, or maybe he doesn't want to get asked his thoughts about it and give the rival company free press. Given how often he'll praise and talk about creations he likes, though, my money is on the former. I love a petty artist.

