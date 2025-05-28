Hideo Kojima reveals that a Death Stranding anime adaptation is in the works: "I want to pursue the expressive potential of cinema"

Hideo Kojima has revealed that an anime adaptation of Death Stranding is indeed on the way.

"I am currently working with A24 on a live-action film adaptation of Death Stranding," Kojima told Vogue Japan (via Video Games Chronicle). "When it comes to adapting games into visual media, there are works like The Last of Us, which stays true to the original storyline, and films like The Super Mario Bros Movie which are more of a service to fans of the game."

“While these works have their own merits, as a film enthusiast, I want to pursue the expressive potential of cinema. I aim to create a Death Stranding that can only be realised through film, one that could win awards at festivals like the Cannes Film Festival or the Venice Film Festival. In fact, we are also currently working on an anime adaptation.”

Kojima's Death Stranding was released in 2019 and featured voice and motion capture from the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley. The action-adventure game takes place in a post-apocalyptic America, and sees the player control the character Sam Porter Bridges (Reedus), a courier who must deliver supplies to remote colonies known as Knot Cities - which make up what is left of the United States of America, now known as the United Cities of America - and reconnect them via a wireless communications network.

The live-action adaptation was announced back in 2022, with A24 confirming their involvement in 2023. It was announced in April that A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski would helm the pic, with Reedus saying he would love to be a part of the film and reprise his character. As for the anime, this is the first we've heard of it and there is no other information – but we'll keep you posted.

