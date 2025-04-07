A Quiet Place: Day One director set to helm live-action Death Stranding movie produced by A24

News
By published

Hideo Kojima's beloved game adaptation lands a director

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

The previously announced live-action Death Stranding movie finally has a writer and director.

Per Deadline, Michael Sarnoski, who directed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful A Quiet Place: Day One, is set to write and direct the feature-length Death Stranding movie based on the immensely popular video game of the same name. A24 and Kojima Productions will produce.

Death Stranding, created by none other than Hideo Kojima, was released in 2019 and featured voice and motion capture from A-list actors like Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley.

A live-action movie was announced back in 2023, with Kojima stating that the upcoming pic is "not just a direct translation of the game" and that movie-goers will "not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema."

Kojima also clarified last year that the upcoming feature-length film is just one of "several Death Stranding projects currently underway" and that there's a "different story" he wrote for a movie but wouldn't "have time to direct."

Sarnoski recently wrapped filming on the A24 drama Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe. The movie stars Jackman as a troubled Robin Hood who reflects on his past life of crime.

Death Stranding does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of all the upcoming video game adaptations that you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

