Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD looks creepier than ever in a new trailer that manages to flex its hyper-realistic Unreal Engine visuals while making me scared of knocks on doors forever
Still no release date yet, though
A new trailer has been revealed for Hideo Kojima's upcoming horror game OD, and it looks creepier than ever.
Revealed during Kojima Productions' "Beyond the Strand" 10th anniversary event, the three-minute-long trailer opens on a mysterious card being slotted through the side of a door, before we're hit with a whole bunch of redacted text.
"Ten years since the [redacted] horror [redacted], '[redacted].' The cursed [redacted] have once again [redacted] into the forbidden," it begins, describing what sounds like a jolly time indeed.
In a first-person perspective, we see a character (played by Sophia Lillis) step into a room – rain pouring down outside – and head towards a collection of candles. As she begins to light them, things get gradually more unnerving – from a knocking noise in the background, to a baby crying, and a pile of worms suddenly writhing around on the table.
The knocking then gets louder, the door behind her creaks open, and we hear someone approaching as she stares forward with tears in her eyes. She then screams as the figure grabs her face.
If we thought Death Stranding 2's visuals were hyper-realistic, it really does look like OD is going to take that to the next level – Lillis's character model could genuinely be mistaken for her in some of these shots. As highlighted on Twitter, "it was also revealed that the game is being developed with Unreal Engine," whereas Death Stranding 2 uses the Decima engine.
Unfortunately, there's still no word on exactly when OD is coming out, but it's looking very promising so far.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Hideo Kojima games.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.