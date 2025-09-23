Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD looks creepier than ever in a new trailer that manages to flex its hyper-realistic Unreal Engine visuals while making me scared of knocks on doors forever

A new trailer has been revealed for Hideo Kojima's upcoming horror game OD, and it looks creepier than ever.

Revealed during Kojima Productions' "Beyond the Strand" 10th anniversary event, the three-minute-long trailer opens on a mysterious card being slotted through the side of a door, before we're hit with a whole bunch of redacted text.

"Ten years since the [redacted] horror [redacted], '[redacted].' The cursed [redacted] have once again [redacted] into the forbidden," it begins, describing what sounds like a jolly time indeed.

OD - KNOCK Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K - YouTube Watch On

In a first-person perspective, we see a character (played by Sophia Lillis) step into a room – rain pouring down outside – and head towards a collection of candles. As she begins to light them, things get gradually more unnerving – from a knocking noise in the background, to a baby crying, and a pile of worms suddenly writhing around on the table.

The knocking then gets louder, the door behind her creaks open, and we hear someone approaching as she stares forward with tears in her eyes. She then screams as the figure grabs her face.

If we thought Death Stranding 2's visuals were hyper-realistic, it really does look like OD is going to take that to the next level – Lillis's character model could genuinely be mistaken for her in some of these shots. As highlighted on Twitter, "it was also revealed that the game is being developed with Unreal Engine," whereas Death Stranding 2 uses the Decima engine.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on exactly when OD is coming out, but it's looking very promising so far.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Hideo Kojima games.