Pokemon Go creator Niantic partners with Hideo Kojima for a mysterious new AR project: "It's like the real Death Stranding in the real world"

Hideo Kojima graced us all with a plethora of exciting reveals overnight – from a creepy new trailer for his upcoming horror title OD to a first look at a mysterious project made alongside Pokemon Go creator Niantic, there's plenty to look forward to.

If you've ever thought to yourself, "Wow, I really wish I could play Death Stranding Go," you might just be in luck. Last night's 10th anniversary Kojima Productions showcase, "Beyond the Strand," saw an unexpected reveal: a brand-new augmented reality project from the Death Stranding 2 studio and Niantic Spatial. A trailer highlights the strange AR game, showing players exploring the outside world in different environments.

"In the near future, move beyond the screen," reads a message near the start of the teaser. A man can be seen donning what appears to be a pair of AR glasses, scanning a virtual model while outside – sort of like collecting a Pokemon in Pokemon Go. It's interesting, for sure, but admittedly confusing. What exactly is this project? According to Kojima, "I can't really speak about details yet, but if you're climbing a mountain... there's still entertainment there."

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and Niantic Spatial: A New Dawn - YouTube Watch On

What sort of entertainment, though? Apparently, entertainment that's reminiscent of the Death Stranding games. "It's like the real Death Stranding in the real world, and you can connect with people, or you can connect with the actual environment there in your city," as Kojima puts it during the Beyond the Strand livestream. "Previously, it was like virtual reality, but this time I'm thinking about connecting with the real environment."

Niantic Spatial lead John Hanke similarly says, "I hope that it creates [an environment] that brings people together to play. If there's one thing we need to have in our society right now, it's something that unifies us and doesn't pull us apart."

Hanke explains that storytelling "has always been humanity's way of coming together, and technology can support that. It can divide it too, but with an inspiring creator, it can be an important force in the world."

Here's hoping the new AR project and partnership between Kojima Productions and Niantic proves fruitful – I know that I, for one, could definitely use more incentive to get outside and touch… uh, virtual and real grass?

