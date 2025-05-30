Hideo Kojima reunited with The Batman star Robert Pattinson, but won’t reveal what they talked about: "There are things I can't really say here"

Hideo Kojima and Robert Pattinson reunited at Cannes - but the video game mogul is keeping tight-lipped over what they talked about.

"We were short two tickets [for the afterparty]," Kojima explained on the Hideo Kojima Radio podcast, referring to the afterparty for the Cannes premiere of Pattinson's new horror comedy Die My Love. "So I emailed Robert-san, he asked 'How many do you need?' and he sent them right away. Such a nice guy. Truly amazing."

But when asked what they talked about, Kojima replied, "There are things I can't really say here" and laughed. Some fans were adamant in the replies that Kojima is being secretive about Pattinson's involvement in an upcoming video game, that they believe will either be a surprise announcement or surprise cameo.

The podcast episode comes just a week after Kojima shared a photo with Pattinson at Cannes, which you can check out below.

With Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/BKJz1EHqN9May 18, 2025

"Calling it now, he'll be the main actor in Physint," one fan replied.

"Robert is going to show up in a Sony game any minute now," wrote another.

"Every time you take photos with Movie stars I get hyped Never know if its a Easter Egg/Hint or just a normal photo," someone else said.

Die My Love premiered on May 17 at the Cannes Film Festival, but does not yet have a distribution deal or release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.