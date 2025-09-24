Deus Ex Remastered announced, coming to PS5 in February to remind players 2000s RPGs were cool as hell: "Proceed with caution"

Before we proceed – you can only read what's next while wearing sexy little sunglasses. So put those on first. Great. Now you can know that publisher Aspyr is releasing a Deus Ex Remastered for PS5 on February 5.

The upgraded version of the 2000 action role-playing game and its slimy dystopia was announced during the PlayStation State of Play September 2025, seemingly containing just enough delicious PS2 crunch to make its 25th anniversary worthwhile. Appropriately, PlayStation describes Deus Ex Remastered as a close "collaboration" between original developer Eidos-Montréal and Aspyr, which released Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered this past February.

A PlayStation blog from Aspyr associate brand manager Matthew Ray says, "Deus Ex has always been about freedom. When the original title first launched, it redefined what a video game could be, melding RPG elements, action and stealth gameplay, and branching player choices into a cyberpunk immersive sim like nobody else had ever tried."

"Today, those foundations remain intact," Ray promises, "but they've been enhanced to ensure the experience feels as revolutionary in 2025 as it did in 2000."

So expect "a preservation of Deus Ex's DNA," he continues, in the way Deus Ex Remastered offers enhanced visuals while remaining as anxious as ever. Though, the remastered ARPG also features overhauled controls, which, according to Ray, "means precision aiming, and smooth traversal that makes every augmentation feel natural at your fingertips" while playing on PS5.

It's all "designed to feel intuitive and responsive whether you're sneaking through back alleys or storming corporate headquarters," he says. That's all we know. Keep your head now that it's full of all this sensitive information – unless you're showing someone your awesome sunglasses.

