Sony is so into PC gaming it made its own wireless desktop speakers: PlayStation Pulse Elevate

Sony has revealed the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers in yet another implicit move into the PC gaming space.

To be fair, PlayStation's new wireless speakers are designed to be paired with PS5s and PS5 Pros as well as PC and Mac, but c'mon, who's really replacing the sound bar under their main TV with these? These are built to frame a 27" to 32" PC desktop monitor.

Sony debuted the Pulse Elevate speakers during today's PlayStation State of Play, unveiling a surprisingly minimalist design that comes in black and white and can be seen, indeed, sitting to the left and right of a PC/PS5 combo setup in the trailer.

In a blog accompanying the reveal, Sony says the Pulse Elevate speakers build upon "the immersive next-level gaming audio experience we introduced to players with Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, combining powerful technologies like planar magnetic drivers and PlayStation Link into new form factors for players to experience with their favorite games.

"As the first wireless speakers developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Pulse Elevate fits seamlessly in a PS5, PC, or Mac desktop gaming setup and can be enjoyed on the go with a PlayStation Portal remote player or smartphone."

The speakers produce "lifelike desktop audio across the entire audible spectrum," according to Sony, thanks to "studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers" and, for the PS5 games that support Sony's proprietary Tempest 3d AudioTech, audio cues that are positioned "with incredible accuracy."

Other features include a built-in mic with AI-enabled noise reduction, a built-in rechargeable battery for gaming on the go, Bluetooth connectivity, and plenty of settings to get the audio just right for your liking.

One thing I'm a little worried about, admittedly: price. As far as I can see, Sony hasn't said anything about how much these things cost, but given Sony's historically pricey first-party peripherals - not to mention tariff-induced price hikes here in the US - well, I'll be shielding my wallet's eyes when that information becomes available.

The speakers go on sale next year.

