Returnal is still one of my favorite PS5 games, and its successor Saros looks even better thanks to the "permanent progression" my brain craves
Saros looks like another Housemarque special
If you were hoping to see Returnal developer Housemarque basically make Returnal again, I've got good news. We got a new gameplay trailer for new sci-fi shooter Saros at the PlayStation State of Play September live show, and yep, it sure looks like Returnal. Music to my ears.
Creative director Gregory Louden points out a few interesting tidbits as the combat footage plays out. Saros is a new third-person shooter with an emphasis on bullet hell-style combat packing lots of jumping, dodging and, now, blocking enemy projectiles with an impressively animated bubble shield. Each run features a remixed world, with the story unfolding across cinematics, audio logs, secrets, NPC conversations, and other breadcrumbs that add up over time.
That shield is a core part of the new combat loop. You can use it to deliberately run into enemy projectiles and absorb energy which fuels another new staple: the Carcosan Power Weapon. This hard-hitting and "customizable" addition to your arsenal seems to serve as an 'ultimate' of sorts, dealing greater damage than normal weapons.
The biggest addition compared to Returnal may be Saros' "Second Chance," which gives you one free revive per run.
"This is one small part of the permanent-progression systems we have added in Saros, which will allow you to always come back stronger after each death," Louden says in a blog post. "These systems include the ability to upgrade your Soltari advanced combat suit & abilities if you choose to do so."
"Arjun Devraj (Rahul Kohli), a Soltari enforcer, fights to survive on the lost colony of Carcosa under an ominous eclipse," the trailer blurb explains. "Shape shifting biomes and hostile ruins set the stage for a fast-paced, cinematic action experience where every encounter demands precision and adaptability."
Saros is coming to PS5 on March 20, 2026.
