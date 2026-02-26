GTA 6's autumn clash with Marvel's Wolverine isn't a worry for Logan's actor, who plans to "play so much" of Rockstar's long-awaited epic that "it'll be troubling"

As the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues, the community grows more and more eager to play the brand-new Rockstar Games gem – and Marvel's Wolverine actor Liam McIntyre is apparently no exception.

GTA 6 is officially just months away now, set to arrive on November 19 this year (should there be no further delays). Excitement is, unsurprisingly, at an all-time high – it has been a whopping 13 years or so since GTA 5, after all.



It'd even be safe to call the sixth entry one of the most hotly anticipated new games of all time, with other developers actively avoiding launching their own titles around it.

Not all are, though – just look at Marvel's Wolverine. Its release date has just been revealed: September 15. It's not too close to GTA 6, but also not too far off. The team behind it doesn't seem to be worried either way, however… especially not Logan's actor himself, Liam McIntyre, who might just be more thrilled about a new Grand Theft Auto game than the rest of us.



In an amusing online post, he shares his thoughts on Rockstar's upcoming banger.

I'm going to play so much damn GTA it'll be troubling. https://t.co/IKfYFRNGfvFebruary 25, 2026

"I'm going to play so much damn GTA it'll be troubling," writes McIntyre, responding to a clip of the GTA 6 logo – one that was actually left as a comment under a thread regarding the newly unveiled Marvel's Wolverine launch date.



In other words, McIntyre is unbothered and prepared to pour hundreds of hours into GTA 6… You know, like most of us. There are no concerns to be found anywhere about the two games' autumn clash.

Fans replying to McIntyre agree with his sentiment, with one person saying, "I think I'mma save some vacation days for it." Another commenter jokes, "Awful time to be a couch." An awful time for couches all around the world, indeed – just think of how many people are in McIntyre's shoes, anticipating the long-awaited GTA 6 release after over a decade and pesky delays.



That and Marvel's Wolverine, which the actor calls a "day one purchase."

There's thankfully not too much time left now until both games are here. Marvel's Wolverine is just seven months off, while we've got around nine to go before GTA 6 arrives. Until then, we can read some comics and enjoy GTA Online, I guess.

