NBA star warns GTA 6 will ruin November sports because players and coaches will be too busy playing to train

NBA star Steven Adams has warned that sports performance will take a major hit in November because everyone's going to be too busy playing GTA 6.
I don't think it's too hyperbolic to say GTA 6 is perhaps the most-anticipated game of all-time within the general public. Rockstar Games titles are always very popular, obviously, but the 13-year wait since GTA 5 released and went on to become one of the best-selling games ever made has made that anticipation a bit more feral. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick predicted earlier this year that "a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19," while automotive manufacturer Burger Motorsports has already given all of its staff the day off when GTA 6 drops.
Adams – who plays for the Houston Rockets – spoke at the team's media day this week, and dropped an ominous warning. "I will say: You guys should anticipate November." (Thanks, Coming Soon!)
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
He notes, "GTA is dropping. So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet," adding, "Just for the month of November performance is gonna go down, it should come back up." You would assume coaches would have plans in place to make sure the teams focus on training, but Adams reckons the coaches will also be too busy playing GTA 6.
However, now that Adams has given this warning, I can imagine there's at least one team that will be looking to take advantage of this and train even harder in November. That, or teams will be keeping a closer eye on their players in a couple months to make sure GTA isn't affecting performance.
GTA 6's $1 million billboard goes up despite protests from local police as Rockstar's real-life Miami takeover gets underway.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more