Looks like Xbox is about to add its own version of PlayStation's Platinum Trophy: the Mythic Achievement

The Xbox PC app has seemingly unveiled Mythic Achievements, the Xbox equivalent of a PlayStation Platinum Trophy.
Earlier this year, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed that Xbox would be getting its own version of the PlayStation Platinum Trophy for Xbox's Achievement system. For those unaware, on PlayStation, when you unlock all of the Trophies for a game, you're then given a Platinum trophy as a stamp of "I've done everything," whereas over on Xbox you simply have the 1,000 Gamerscore to show off. But Sharma mentioned a bit over a month ago that the "team is working on something for later this year."
And now it looks like the update is imminent. Last week, a user uncovered a filter namedropping a Mythic Achievement, and now the Xbox PC app has been updated with the reveal of the Mythic Achievement symbol and sound effect.
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A source speaking to TrueAchievements has reported some more details about how the new achievement will work. Notably, Mythics will apparently be awarded upon completing the base game – with DLC achievements not included in the completion – and they will be worth 0 Gamerscore. Mythic Achievements will reportedly also be retroactively applied to any games a user has already completed.
The source reports that the system is set to launch soon, and with updates appearing on the Xbox console and PC app that certainly seems to be the case. It's unclear whether this will be part of the Xbox Insider Program first or just launch for everyone, but we'll likely find out in the coming weeks.
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