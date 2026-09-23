"The Robloxification of Steam": Creator of viral game apologizes after slop rip-offs flood Valve's store

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Needle In A Haystack Simulator is overtaking the platform

Needle In A Haystack Simulator
(Image credit: Polden Publishing)

Needle In A Haystack Simulator, a co-op sim game on PC that's exactly what it sounds like, went viral on social media over the summer – which, of course, means clones galore.

In case you missed it, Needle In A Haystack Simulator made the rounds for its amusing premise: you and your friends work to dig a singular needle out of a massive haystack (we're talking like five million pieces of hay, y'all), much like the old saying.

Unsurprisingly, it spurred a plethora of clones shortly after it went viral, with some eight copycats popping up on Steam early last week… and, well, there are plenty more now.

So many, in fact, that folks are posting about it on Twitter, drawing the attention of the original Needle In A Haystack Simulator's creator.

In response to a screenshot of 10 or so copies of the silly sim, Nas of Studio Bitdot writes, "As the dev of the one that went viral, I would like to formally apologize to the Steam storefront."

It's funny, sure, but it's all a bit bleak, too. One commenter dubs it "the Robloxification of Steam" and, yeah, I get it.

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Much like Roblox boasts clones of Meccha Chameleon and various other trendy hits, Steam is now seemingly playing host to many of its own copycats.

A quick search on my end brings up loads of Needle In A Haystack clones, and, yes, many of them do evidently rely on generative AI to some extent as well – the cherry on top of the cake here, so to speak. It's not a great look for Valve's platform, but I'm sure it's also not easy to control.

When something goes viral, it's just about anywhere and everywhere. The problem begins when it overtakes genuine, original versions of an idea, though, or simply steals it altogether (which I'm seeing is more than likely the case with many of the Needle In A Haystack Simulator clones, honestly).

As for whether or not the copycats will be taken down – that remains to be seen, I suppose. The original is coming sometime later this year.

Searching for some solid upcoming PC games to look forward to? Be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond to wishlist.

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Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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