"The Robloxification of Steam": Creator of viral game apologizes after slop rip-offs flood Valve's store

Needle In A Haystack Simulator, a co-op sim game on PC that's exactly what it sounds like, went viral on social media over the summer – which, of course, means clones galore.
In case you missed it, Needle In A Haystack Simulator made the rounds for its amusing premise: you and your friends work to dig a singular needle out of a massive haystack (we're talking like five million pieces of hay, y'all), much like the old saying.
Unsurprisingly, it spurred a plethora of clones shortly after it went viral, with some eight copycats popping up on Steam early last week… and, well, there are plenty more now.
So many, in fact, that folks are posting about it on Twitter, drawing the attention of the original Needle In A Haystack Simulator's creator.
In response to a screenshot of 10 or so copies of the silly sim, Nas of Studio Bitdot writes, "As the dev of the one that went viral, I would like to formally apologize to the Steam storefront."
It's funny, sure, but it's all a bit bleak, too. One commenter dubs it "the Robloxification of Steam" and, yeah, I get it.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Much like Roblox boasts clones of Meccha Chameleon and various other trendy hits, Steam is now seemingly playing host to many of its own copycats.
A quick search on my end brings up loads of Needle In A Haystack clones, and, yes, many of them do evidently rely on generative AI to some extent as well – the cherry on top of the cake here, so to speak. It's not a great look for Valve's platform, but I'm sure it's also not easy to control.
When something goes viral, it's just about anywhere and everywhere. The problem begins when it overtakes genuine, original versions of an idea, though, or simply steals it altogether (which I'm seeing is more than likely the case with many of the Needle In A Haystack Simulator clones, honestly).
As for whether or not the copycats will be taken down – that remains to be seen, I suppose. The original is coming sometime later this year.
Searching for some solid upcoming PC games to look forward to? Be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond to wishlist.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more