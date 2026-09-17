Mini War codes (September 2026) for Gems and more

I guarantee you'll want to redeem these Mini War codes since they award players with Gems, a valuable currency you can only spend at the in-game Black Market on exclusive units and buildings.
You can't always access the Black Market in this Roblox city-builder and management sim, in fact it only appears for 20 minutes every hour, so you need to ensure you have enough Gems saved up to spend when it does open. So, redeem these Mini War codes while you have the chance, and keep an eye out for the special vendor's arrival.
If you'd also like some rewards that can be used in many other experiences as well, then we have all of the current Roblox promo codes too.
All Mini War codes
These are the Mini War codes you can redeem in-game right now:
GENERALS - 50x Gems
Most Mini War codes award players with Gems, which you can spend in the Black Market on special factories, buildings, units, and more. If you don't already have Gem mines, that's what I'd recommend spending your Gems on first, as you'll get more in the long-run, and those earned for free from codes help boost your balance.
To redeem Mini War codes, you just need to click on the Shop button on the left-hand side of the screen indicated by a basket icon. Scroll to the bottom of the shop window to see the code redemption box, enter a code from above, then click Redeem to claim your rewards.
It's worth noting that Mini War codes are case-sensitive, so you must ensure you enter codes exactly as they appear above or they won't work. It might be worth copying and pasting from the list if you can, to ensure the code you're entering is definitely accurate.
Expired Mini War codes
tungtungsahur
NOLAGPLZ
MINIWAR
DISCODOGTOPSECRETMEGAHIPERULTRACODE
A few Mini War codes have expired already, and those in the list at the top of the page will likely join them, so redeem any active promos as soon as you see them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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