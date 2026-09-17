How to earn Driver XP in Wardogs

Racking up Wardogs Driver XP isn't easy, but your best options are to try and ferry around your teammates and supplies for FOBs. The short of it is that, yes, increasing your Driver level is very slow due to the limited sources of Driver XP and how little of it you get. It's not just you that's struggling and it means tanks and other heavy vehicles are out of reach for most players. Hopefully some rebalancing comes to make the vehicle grind less tedious but, in the meantime, here's how you can earn Driver XP in Wardogs.
How to get Wardogs Driver XP
These are the three main ways you can earn Driver XP in Wardogs – be aware that even by using the following as efficiently as possible, Driver levelling is still very slow:
Drop off palettes of supplies at a FOB: Ideally you need to have increased your Driver level and earned enough cash to unlock the Ural truck for this method. Buy and Ural and then load it up with palettes of FOB supplies, then deliver them to your team's FOB(s) over and over – you'll get Driver XP when you offload the palettes within the FOB area. If you've got plenty of cash, you can just quickly respawn back at HQ, buy another Ural, and repeat or you can save money and drive all the way back. If you're new and don't have the Ural unlocked just yet, load up a Kodiak with supply-filled crates instead.
Drop off teammates: If you drive teammates from your HQ to the control zone, you'll get Driver XP when they bail out and a few seconds later if they don't die in that time. But good luck trying to convince people to get in a car when helicopters are so much faster – speaking of which, if you're not sure how to fly one, I've covered the Wardogs helicopter controls here.
Drive the APC and get teammates to spawn on you: Once your team's score reaches 20, an APC that players can spawn on using the HQ computer will appear at your HQ. Get in and drive it to an appropriate location in the control zone and you'll get Driver XP when players spawn on you. However, be aware that there seems to be a limit on how much Driver XP you can earn using this method as you'll eventually stop earning any. This method also relies on you either camping at your HQ or being there at the right moment, and you might not be the only player that wants to drive it.
As you can see, the current methods for earning Driver XP in Wardogs are neither very fun nor efficient. The logistics method is definitely the best but still isn’t great. Dropping off teammates can be good but, as mentioned, it's very difficult to convince players to ride with you. The best option is to persuade some friends to let you drive them to the control zone as much as possible during a match.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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