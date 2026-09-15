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Grand Blue codes (September 2026) for free rerolls, chests, and more

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Codes for Grand Blue will grant you Trait Rerolls, Race Rerolls, Fruit Chests, and other handy items

Press shot for Grand Blue codes showing several pirate characters fighting on the deck of a ship
(Image credit: Eternal Pose)
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Grand Blue codes can give you an advantage in this epic pirate adventure, as you travel the lands searching for Cursed Fruits to add to your collection and increase your abilities. There are also rare weapons and equipment to discover and craft, as you increase your strength through battles so you can defeat the tough bosses standing in your way.

While this experience is still in Early Access there are plenty of promos being released, offering free Trait and Race Rerolls to modify your character along with other useful items to get a boost in this role-playing Roblox experience. If you're setting sail for adventure, then these are the codes for Grand Blue and how to redeem them.

If you'd prefer some more general promos with rewards that apply to all of your experiences, then take a look at the recent Roblox promo codes.

All Grand Blue codes

The in-game menu screen used to redeem Grand Blue codes

(Image credit: Eternal Pose)

The following Grand Blue codes are currently active to be claimed:

  • AnchorsUp – 15x Trait Rerolls, 13x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • StarShower – 15x Trait Rerolls, 10x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • LuckOfTheSea – 10x Trait Rerolls, 10x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest

There are currently a few Grand Blue codes available, offering a selection of Trait Rerolls, Race Rerolls, and Fruit Chests, while previous promos have also included Celestial Coins. Keep in mind that these benefits are often split into items that are awarded immediately and pending rewards that unlock after a certain amount of time, so you may not receive everything listed above all at once.

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How to redeem Grand Blue codes

Arrows showing two different routes to redeem Grand Blue codes

(Image credit: Eternal Pose)

There are two different routes you can use to redeem Grand Blue codes, with the first being to access the Customize Character option from the main menu and then use the Enter code... text box at the bottom of that screen. If you're in the game itself then you can also hit the Settings button to bring up the menu, then select the Codes tab before using the Enter code... text box there. Codes for Grand Blue are not case-sensitive, so just make sure you use the correct spelling.

Expired Grand Blue codes

  • OmegaCode – 1,000x Celestial Coins, 15x Trait Rerolls, 15x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • RollWithIt – 30x Trait Rerolls, 5x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • PocketOfStars – 15x Trait Rerolls, 10x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • GrandBlueCode – 1,250x Celestial Coins, 15x Trait Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • NewYouNewCrew – 20x Trait Rerolls, 5x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • CelestialBlessing – 3,000x Celestial Coins
  • FruitBasket – 10x Trait Rerolls, 5x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • 10KCCU – 4,000x Celestial Coins
  • SorryForBreakingGame – 20x Trait Rerolls, 10x Race Rerolls
  • HappySunday – 15x Trait Rerolls, 20x Race Rerolls, 2x Fruit Chests
  • TwitterGoalReached – 20x Trait Rerolls, 5x Race Rerolls, 1x Fruit Chest
  • Release! – 10x Trait Rerolls, 5x Race Rerolls
  • WorldBossBroke – Rewards

Although the experience is still in Early Access, there are already plenty of expired Grand Blue codes on this list. That means they don't tend to stick around for long, so make sure you've redeemed any active codes as soon as you can.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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