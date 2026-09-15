Grand Blue codes (September 2026) for free rerolls, chests, and more

Grand Blue codes can give you an advantage in this epic pirate adventure, as you travel the lands searching for Cursed Fruits to add to your collection and increase your abilities. There are also rare weapons and equipment to discover and craft, as you increase your strength through battles so you can defeat the tough bosses standing in your way.
While this experience is still in Early Access there are plenty of promos being released, offering free Trait and Race Rerolls to modify your character along with other useful items to get a boost in this role-playing Roblox experience. If you're setting sail for adventure, then these are the codes for Grand Blue and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some more general promos with rewards that apply to all of your experiences, then take a look at the recent Roblox promo codes.
All Grand Blue codes
The following Grand Blue codes are currently active to be claimed:
There are currently a few Grand Blue codes available, offering a selection of Trait Rerolls, Race Rerolls, and Fruit Chests, while previous promos have also included Celestial Coins. Keep in mind that these benefits are often split into items that are awarded immediately and pending rewards that unlock after a certain amount of time, so you may not receive everything listed above all at once.
There are two different routes you can use to redeem Grand Blue codes, with the first being to access the Customize Character option from the main menu and then use the Enter code... text box at the bottom of that screen. If you're in the game itself then you can also hit the Settings button to bring up the menu, then select the Codes tab before using the Enter code... text box there. Codes for Grand Blue are not case-sensitive, so just make sure you use the correct spelling.
Although the experience is still in Early Access, there are already plenty of expired Grand Blue codes on this list. That means they don't tend to stick around for long, so make sure you've redeemed any active codes as soon as you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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