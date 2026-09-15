At long last, Valve launches the Steam Frame VR headset which comes with Half Life Alyx bundled in for $1,059 / £889

At long last, after years of rumors, speculation, and delays, Valve has launched the Steam Frame headset. The final third of the company's hardware launch plans for 2026 has seen the lengthiest delay since its initial "early 2026" billing, but the VR headset is now available to reserve.
That means we now also have a confirmed price for the device. Its 256GB model will set you back $1,049 / £889, coming with the headset, controllers, and fan-favourite game Half-Life: Alyx bundled in. Or, its 1TB version will set you back $1,299 / £1,089.
You can reserve a Steam Frame now, as we suspected, using a very similar system to the Steam Controller and Steam Machine, which actually leaked last week through SteamDB. Essentially, you can sign up anytime between now and Thursday, September 17th at 10am Pacific. Then, on that date, Valve will do a one-time randomization of the signed-up names before sending out emails with the results of the randomization, letting you know if you're in the reservation queue or on the waitlist.
You can grab an Ergonomic Accessories Kit which includes 2 controller hand straps, a headset top strap for increased fit and comfort, and an extended light blocker for if you have a differently sized nose. That will cost you $59 / £59. Alternatively, you can grab the Accessory Replacement Kit, which includes a face gasket, head cushion, and a standard light blocker. That'll set you back $49 / £49. If you need an additional PSU for your headset, Valve will sell it for $29 / £29.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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