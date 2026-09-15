Pluribus season 2 is "not technically all written," but Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan says "we know what the whole season is"

Pluribus season 2 might not be completely written yet, but Vince Gilligan has given a very positive update on its progress.
"It took us a while, we figured it out, but season 2 is not technically all written," he shared at the Emmys (via Deadline). "We've broken it out, which is the hard part. In other words, the plot of all episodes [is figured out]. The first and second are written.
"The rest of them are in various stages of being written, but we know what the whole season is, and we will share it soon with Rhea [Seehorn]," he continued. "Sometimes the actors like Karolina [Wydra] and Samba [Schutte], sometimes they don't necessarily want to know. They kind of want to be surprised, which I kind of like that."
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Pluribus started airing in November 2025 and quickly took the internet by storm. "I didn't see it coming, but it makes sense to me that it would strike a particular chord – maybe a lot of us really did want to have some of these big, philosophical questions and weren't sure where to funnel it," Seehorn told us back in December 2025. "It's been gratifying and thrilling to see people talk about the show in that kind of way."
Seehorn picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Gilligan took home the gold for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.
Pluribus is streaming on Apple TV now. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Apple TV to fill out your watchlist.
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