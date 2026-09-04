One eagle-eyed Silo fan has spotted a clue in season 3 that reveals how many silos are remaining

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Silo fans think they've worked out how many silos are still active

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo season 3 episode 8
(Image credit: Apple)

As Silo season 3 comes to an end on Apple TV, one fan has spotted a major clue that may reveal how many silos are remaining.

"Look how few remaining silos there are!" said the fan on Twitter, posting a still from the show where just 7 silos are lit up on a diagram, making it seem like they are the only silos still active. "It looks like They've probably activated the Safeguard in all the non-lit-up silos," continued the fan. Check out the post below.

It looks like the silos that are lit up are 42, 31, 44, 1, 18, 19, and 14. "That’s 7 silos out of 50 that are lit up. Hopefully, that’s not the case that they’ve been safeguarded," replied one fan, and another added, "It's possible they lied about all the silos being ready."

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In Silo lore, the network of silos actually consists of 51 stations, including silo 1, which is treated as the central control hub. However, in the show, it looks like there are only 50 in total. Nevertheless, as the show has progressed, we've learnt that multiple silos have been reset or safeguarded, with everyone inside killed following rebellions.

We already know that Silo 17 was destroyed due to a civil uprising breaking out inside the station. The population was wiped out by Silo 1 when they exited their Silo. This happened 35 years before the main events of the show, but a handful of people did manage to survive, as Juliette later meets Solo and other Silo 17 descendants in season 2. However, with over 300 years of events to cover, it's not exactly clear what could have happened to the others.

Others think that the diagram is actually showing silos that are under investigation, as the list does not include Silo 17. "I think it might be the other way around just because of them stressing so much about cross-contamination," replied one fan.

Silo season 3 has just wrapped on Apple TV, and sees Silo 18 survive their Safeguard (barely), with some major reveals about the nature of the Silo Project. Juliette is now hell-bent on directing that offensive system at Silo 1 in season 4, which will conclude the sci-fi series. Silo season 4 has wrapped filming and is targeting a summer 2027 release date.

Silo season 3 is streaming now on Apple TV. For more, check out our Silo season 3 ending explained, and keep up with new TV shows on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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