Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet's writing hasn't been influenced by Neil Druckmann's time on The Last of Us HBO show, but production lessons are being learned

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Druckmann stepped away from the show following its second season

On Sempiria in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot, Jodran leaps towards a robot with her glowing red sword
(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann says that working on the series' HBO TV adaptation of the Naughty Dog game hasn't changed his approach to writing, but he's learned some lessons that have been brought into developing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Druckmann explained that for Season 3 of the HBO TV series, he "wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role." Druckmann was a writer and showrunner for the first and second seasons of the HBO series.

However, he stepped away from the series ahead of its third season to focus on the production of Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

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Now, Druckmann says that working on the TV series hasn't changed his approach to writing in games, but explains that it has changed his approach to other aspects of creating Intergalactic. For example, a TV series needs to account for elements like lighting and makeup, which Druckmann says are lessons that have been brought into the studio's next game.

And despite the lack of an announced sequel, Druckmann says that Naughty Dog isn't "done with The Last of Us." Whether that means a full-fledged The Last of Us Part 3 or simply more multimedia projects around the franchise remains unclear. But given that it's been over six years since Naughty Dog released a game, and with the possibility that the developer skips the PS5 generation entirely, I don't think we'll see a new Last of Us game for a while.

Looking to pass the time until The Last of Us 3 releases in a decade's time? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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