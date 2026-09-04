"We're not done with The Last of Us": Neil Druckmann confirms Naughty Dog has "a couple projects in the works," even if the TV show is ending

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"As the creator of the games, Naughty Dog is still the steward of this IP"

The Last of Us
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us co-lead Neil Druckmann says that Naughty Dog isn't quite finished with its beloved IP – and it sounds like he's not just referencing the HBO series, either.

Although The Last of Us TV show is ongoing, with the third season underway to "wrap up" the story from the existing two games, as Druckmann tells The Washington Post in a new interview, there might be more in the works outside of the television adaptation.

He begins by saying that he "wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role" in the show's progression either.

So, he "can't personally speak to how production is progressing" – but that doesn't necessarily spell the end of The Last of Us in its entirety.

"It's important for us to note that as the creator of the games, Naughty Dog is still the steward of this IP and even though this might be the end of this adaptation, we're not done with The Last of Us," he reveals.

In fact, it sounds like there's more than one Last of Us-shaped project coming from the studio.

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"There's a couple projects in the works that, when the time is right, I'm very excited to talk about," as Druckmann concludes.

So, what could those projects be? Well, I'm immediately reminded of The Last of Us Online – the canceled multiplayer project that its former game director dubbed "the best multiplayer game" many Naughty Dog devs had "ever played." It never came to fruition, of course, but I can't help but think of it.

That's not to say it's happening – it was canceled, after all… but there are apparently two (or more, maybe?) things going on over at Naughty Dog that are within The Last of Us realm, so it's all exciting news nonetheless.

I've personally got my own fingers crossed for some sort of spin-off, as I'm not sure they could effectively do an official Part 3, considering everything that happens in The Last of Us 2. Who knows, though?

Anything could happen, but we'll just have to wait and see what Naughty Dog has in store. It sounds like Druckmann is gearing up to reveal it soon-ish, so, yeah.

Searching for something more solid to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond, in that case.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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