Sekiro: No Defeat anime director pleads with fans to not watch the new trailer because it accidentally contains a huge spoiler

In a bizarre turn of events, it looks like the new trailer for upcoming anime Sekiro: No Defeat actually contains a huge spoiler, and the show's director Kenichi Kutsuna has told fans not to watch it.
Ahead of its Japanese theatrical release, Sekiro: No Defeat shared a new one-minute teaser on September 3, titled 'The Battle in the Silvergrass Fields.' However, it seems as though the new clip contains footage that hadn't previously been approved by the filmmaker. So, Kutsuna took matters into his own hands and warned fans against the teaser, telling viewers to wait and see the new anime movie in cinemas instead.
"I know it’s probably too late, but a scene which – while not a plot spoiler per se, contains a cinematic reveal that really shouldn’t be spoiled – has been uploaded online," said Kutsuna on Twitter. "[My] wish is for audiences to go to the theater without having seen that video."
Kutsuna later followed up, adding that the trailer, which he describes as an "unfortunate incident," was "caused by the negligence of the production company Arch." The director states that Kadokawa Corporation is not to blame, even though the video was also posted on KADOKAWAanime's YouTube. Kutsuna has asked fans to direct any complaints to Arch, leaving the complaint form in his Twitter replies.
As Kutsuna states, the teaser doesn't actually spoil the plot, but it seems pretty clear that "cinematic reveal" is Wolf losing his arm to Genichiro (explaining why he later uses the Shinobi Prosthetic). The clip gives us a closer look at a fight scene between Wolf and Genichiro, skip the last few seconds if you want to save the limb-lopping moment for your first watch.
すすき野の一戦｜「SEKIRO: NO DEFEAT」本編映像先行解禁！｜9月4日(金)より3週間限定上映 - YouTube
Adapted from FromSoftware’s hit video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Sekiro: No Defeat follows a loyal shinobi named Wolf who sets out to rescue a young lord named Kuro and, in turn, save the land of Ashina. No Defeat is actually an anime series, but the condensed theatrical version is out in Japanese cinemas for a three -week limited release starting from September 4.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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