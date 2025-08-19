Sekiro: No Defeat is the FromSoftware anime that's been rumored for years, and it's coming to Crunchyroll as a crimson-soaked trailer details "a tale of loyalty and blood"

The long-rumored Sekiro anime is real. As announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, Sekiro: No Defeat is a "fully hand-drawn" adaptation of the FromSoftware action game, and it promises a "a tale of loyalty and blood," the latter part of which is certainly evidenced in the debut trailer.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production," director Kenichi Kutsuna says in a press release. "The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

Kutsuna previously served as a key animator on episodes of numerous beloved series, including Naruto, Madoka Magica, and Gurren Lagann. The series is being created in collaboration between Crunchyroll, Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH.

Sekiro: No Defeat | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll - YouTube Watch On

Sekiro: No Defeat will air in 2026. Our first look in the trailer is an impressive one, showcasing some cool action and no shortage of bloody violence. Exactly how the adaptation will handle the game's story altogether remains to be seen.

