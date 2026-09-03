Dragon Ball Beerus anime gets a trailer and release date, but fans think they've already seen it

A new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime series has landed, but fans are a little confused as the 'new' series seems to be something we have seen before.
The clip, which you can see below, gives us a better look at the enhanced anime featuring Goku and our favourite purple God of Destruction in action. The video also includes snippets of the anime’s opening and closing theme songs, 'ONOGAMI' by MEGATERA·ZERO and 'Kan Peki No Peki' by VK Blanka. In addition to the trailer, the show has announced a fall 2026 release date and will premiere in Japan on October 11.
However, Dragon Ball fans may have noticed that this is not really a new series, but is a retelling of the original Dragon Ball Super anime, which aired from 2015 to 2018. Fans have already begun to compare the original and the upcoming reboot over on Twitter. It looks like the enhanced version will feature brighter, quicker, and more complicated animation, which will certainly perk up some of the fight scenes. Check out the side-by-side below.
The official synopsis, as per Crunchyroll, reads, "With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as...a radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, the powerful God of Destruction, Beerus, awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of an even more formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?"
But the show does promise to deliver new cuts and revisions, as well as a fresh score, which we got a taste of in the trailer. The series will also feature newly recorded audio and dubbing, welcoming back English-language Beerus actor Jason Douglas. The first episode will premiere at New York Comic-Con this October, with the English voice cast in attendance.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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