Despite spending years mocking his Green Lantern, Ryan Reynolds now says he would "totally" cameo in Lanterns: "I owe my entire career to that movie"

Ryan Reynolds has made it clear over the years that he doesn't love his Green Lantern movie – but, despite that, he'd still be willing to return for a cameo in Lanterns.
In fact, Reynolds seems so regretful of his own Green Lantern film that, in the Deadpool 2 post-credits scene, the Merc with the Mouth shoots Reynolds in the head after the actor gets the Green Lantern script. And, in the first Deadpool film, Wade Wilson asks for his suit not to be green or animated.
"I would totally do a cameo in that," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight. "I love it. I learned so much making that movie. And I know what you're thinking, you're thinking, 'Oh, learned what not to do.' In part, yes. But also, any time you're making something that large, there are core lessons that come of it. And I owe my entire career to that movie. I owe everything to that… Everything about it was a gift that keeps on giving. And I really enjoyed the experience of making it."
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If Reynolds did return for a cameo, it wouldn't be as Hal Jordan, since Kyle Chandler took up the mantle in Lanterns. Aaron Pierre stars as John Stewart.
As for Reynolds's Marvel future, at the moment, it's unclear. The actor has shared he's working on a fourth Deadpool movie, but he's not currently included on the supersized cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, despite participating in humorous 'bits' during the Marvel panels at both SDCC and D23.
Lanterns continues weekly on HBO, while Doomsday arrives this December 18. For more, check out our Lanterns review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show, or our Lanterns release schedule to keep up to date.
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