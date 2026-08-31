Guardians of the Universe explained: the comic book history of the oldest living beings in the DC universe

Even superheroes have bosses; at least they do in HBO’s Lanterns. As much as Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) acts like a charming rogue who follows his own rules and doesn’t care about authority, he does answer to a higher power that can technically fire him at any time. That power is the Guardians of the Universe, a race of aliens who are seemingly no friends of Hal Jordan, and are so bad at their job that they have given the universe as many supervillains as they have heroes.
As the name suggests, the Guardians of the Universe have sworn to protect and defend the universe as the oldest police force in existence, creating the Green Lantern Corps to patrol the universe. And yet, more often than not, their efforts result in some spectacular mistakes and acts of cruelty. If Lanterns is your first exposure to the worst bosses in creation, we are here to guide you through the long history of the Guardians of the Universe.
The Guardians of the Universe first appeared in Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1 from 1960, created by John Broome and Gil Kane, where they essentially interview Hal Jordan after he gains a power ring and deem him worthy of joining the Corps. Originally, they were portrayed as benevolent sages, little old aliens with weak bodies but incredibly powerful minds.
They are considered the oldest beings in the DC universe, a group of scientists and thinkers who conducted all sorts of experiments (like torturing other beings to create new species). One of these experiments accidentally resulted in the creation of the multiverse and of evil itself, which prompted the Guardians to dedicate themselves to combating chaos and evil.
Over the years, the Guardians have gone from benevolent old aliens to rather stern bosses who occasionally make bad calls and butt heads with their employees, to a rather corrupt organization capable of untold evil. For example, at one point the Guardians arbitrarily decided that magic was intrinsically bad, and stole it from the entire universe, sealing it along with any magic being inside an orb.
They are now mostly portrayed as emotionless and detached beings with a big backlog of sins that they’ve covered up across the eons. The 2004 Green Lantern: Rebirth comic series by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver revealed that the Guardians once encountered the very embodiment of fear and decided to trap it within the Central Power Battery that fuels every single Green Lantern ring, and then kept that knowledge hidden despite knowing that creature would make every Green Lantern power ring useless against the color yellow.
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It isn't just ancient cosmic horrors that the Guardians have trapped inside the battery; they also use it to imprison their own employees when they are no longer useful to the Guardians, like when they imprisoned Sinestro inside the battery in Green Lantern Corps #222 from 1988.
But all of that pales in comparison to the Guardians’ first attempt at creating a police force. The Guardians are also responsible for creating the Manhunters, a robotic interstellar police force that eventually became self-aware and resentful of their creators. The Manhunters went on to rebel against the Guardians after concluding that evil was intrinsic to biological life and deciding to eradicate it.
The Guardians of the Universe in Lanterns
As in the comics, the Guardians are responsible for creating the Manhunters in the Lanterns universe. In the show, the bosses of the Green Lanterns are starting to play an increasingly impactful role. So far, we've only seen Laura Linney's Guardian, both in human form and briefly in her true-blue form (albeit from behind). This, it says, is less upsetting for humans, making the Guardians appear relatable and even approachable. But in truth, this is them disguising their true selves, their intentions and lack of empathy and compassion.
We learned that the Guardians tested John Stewart’s father when he was younger, but when he failed to convince the ring of his fearlessness, they moved on to the guy who eventually got the job – Hal Jordan. They acknowledge that they failed to foresee the psychological damage an alien encounter would have on the rejected candidates, messing up the lives of John’s father as well as many others, and offering a comically large diamond as recompense (which lands John's mother in hot water).
Even their attempt at making things right with the Stewarts is quite monstrous, as they welcome John’s mother dedicating her life to turning her infant child into a soldier, raising him to be cold and calculated without a guarantee that he’ll get the job when he grows up.
But how are they as bosses? Well, what little Hal Jordan has talked about them makes it look like the Guardians are emotionless, cold jerks. But in episode 3, we truly learn how bad they are. It seems like the primary reason John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) was even hired to become a Green Lantern was specifically because the Guardians of the Universe want him to execute Hal Jordan and take over his role, as they ask John if he’s prepared to do that.
Sure, the Guardians could do it themselves; they could probably just take his powers away. Instead, they are hiring Jordan’s replacement and testing his loyalty by making him kill his mentor. But that’s not all. We also learn in the episode that Hal Jordan’s own mentor, Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), at some point went rogue, killing a Guardian in the process. We don’t know how many other Green Lanterns turned evil, but it’s not great that the supposedly all-knowing Guardians could not sense that this guy could become a monster.