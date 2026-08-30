Pokemon with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's combat sounds like a bonkers idea, but one fan's now given us a taste test

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A pink-haired trainer and a Chikorita sit outside a cafe in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

What would Pokemon look like if the series borrowed from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's combat system? The question is so unlikely that it wouldn't usually be worth dwelling on, but it is today, because one fan has created a gorgeous proof of concept video.

Earlier this week, BelmontesArt posted a clip to their YouTube channel with a self-explanatory title: "What if Pokémon had the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 battle system?" What follows is a minute-long, fan-made animation showing Decidueye, Charizard, and Greninja battling against Ultra Necrozma, complete with the Clair Obscur-isms you'd expect.

What if Pokémon had the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 battle system? [3D Animation] - YouTube What if Pokémon had the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 battle system? [3D Animation] - YouTube
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There are timing-based prompts for parrying and blocking attacks, HUD elements that pop in and out of view, a dynamic camera that zooms and sways for maximum dramatic effect, and a turn order stuck to the side of the screen. But our battle-tested Pokemon mechanics aren't forgotten about either - moves can be super effective, and Charizards X/Y Mega Evolutions are actually snuggly mapped to the X and Y buttons. Chef's kiss.

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"I really like how cinematic the gameplay of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks, so I thought it might be a cool experiment to mix it with Pokémon," BelmontesArt wrote in the video's description. The animation was apparently made in Blender using modified character models and sound effects ripped straight from Pokemon and Clair Obscur.

While it's unlikely we'll ever see The Pokemon Company so directly pull from the parry-forward combat of Sandfall Interactive's GOTY-winning hit, there's clearly a ton of interest in the concept. The fan animation was viewed over 400,000 times on YouTube in less than a week, and it travelled just as far across multiple social media channels, too.

Next up is Pokemon Winds and Waves, coming sometime in 2027. A series lead developer recently hinted that its combat system "could change" after Pokemon Champions' release, so who knows? Perhaps Pokemon: Expedition 33 isn't such a far off fever dream.

New Pokemon series from Wallace and Gromit animation studio Aardman is coming exclusively to Disney Plus, alongside Ash's first anime run

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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