Lanterns' dark new origin story for John Stewart changes DC Comics canon in a big way

Immediately killing a beloved hero of almost seven decades instantly established that nothing is sacred in HBO's Lanterns. Anyone can die, and the DC comics this show is based on are a mere guideline at best. Yet even so, John Stewart's decidedly dark origin story – explored in episode three – comes as a big surprise to anyone familiar with his start in the source material.
Powerhouse comic book duo Denny O’Neil and artist Neal Adams introduced John as the fourth Green Lantern in Green Lantern #87 (1971) where he quickly proved himself to be worthy of wielding such emerald might. The character was originally an architect and civil rights activist who actively distrusted authority. This might seem worlds away from Aaron Pierre's somewhat uptight take on John in Lanterns, but that military background explored here didn't just come out of nowhere.
Although Stewart continued to be portrayed as an architect throughout the decades that followed, it wasn't until the character was rewritten as a former U.S. Marine in the noughties Justice League cartoon that he became more prominent. The comics soon followed suit, retconning John as a Marine sniper, although his architect roots were reintroduced again just recently, aiming for a best of both worlds scenario in line with Lanterns.
This unique combination of creativity and discipline isn't easy to balance in a character, although Pierre does a masterful job of it on the show. That tension is key to understanding his version of John in Lanterns and it unfortunately makes his life all the more tragic as a result.
No fear
In the premiere, we watched as John's father shot an apple off his head as a child, yet it's not until episode three where this show really digs into the 'why' of it all. Why would John Stewart Sr. risk his son's life so casually? And why wouldn't the boy cry or run away?
Early in the episode, we discover that John's father was offered the ring before Hal Jordan, while John was still in the crib. Flashbacks reveal he was tested by the Guardians, but failed upon admitting that he was "afraid." His wife, Bernadette, didn't believe John Sr., not until one of the Guardians showed up at their door and confirmed the truth of his account.
Bernadette called her out, asking, "Do you know how unfair it is to ask a Black man if he’s afraid?" The Guardian conceded that the ring selection process is unusual for humans, so she offered a new opportunity to make up for it.
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The ring clearly saw something in John Sr.'s DNA and Bernadette had proved herself to be "formidable" too, so she suggested that perhaps their "offspring could one day be an excellent candidate" in the future.
The catch is that he too would need to be "fearless."
And so begins what can only be described as an endless torrent of abuse. To ensure that John will one day become worthy enough to replace Hal Jordan, his parents push him through disturbing trials throughout his childhood to erase any hint of fear in his mind.
These include regular instances of apples being shot off his head, as we saw earlier in episode one. But young John is also abandoned alone in dangerous neighbourhoods and even made to shoot an apple off his mother's head, risking her life in the process too.
This all takes a toll on his parents, but what's far worse is the toll it takes on young John himself.
When the Guardian suggests to adult John that his "training must have created a lot of loneliness," he denies it. And why would he not? This is all John has ever known. As such, the very real physical danger and emotional turmoil he endured doesn't register as abuse. For him, it's just a sign that his parents wanted what was best for him. And that's why he's so obsessed with doing everything in his power to make their dream for him come true.
Rebuilding better
More than Hal Jordan's death in 2026 or even the deaths that continue to hit Rushville in 2016, it's John's upbringing that represents the real tragedy of Lanterns. Stewart can't even fathom what he was put through because it was normal to him. And what's worse is that his parents knew exactly what they were doing.
"He's going to hate us," they discuss early on, realising that what they're about to do to their baby boy isn't right. But in the end they decide, "So be it." Because their dream is more important than anything John could ever wish for himself.
The cracks are starting to show, even if John himself can't comprehend them just yet. We see it in the flashes of creativity that John never got to pursue as a career over his work in the military. And we see it in the frayed emotional bonds he shares with his family, be it these abusive parents or his siblings who always felt John was favoured over them.
It's all far darker than the early days of John's run in the comics, and as such, some fans may balk at these changes, just like they did at Hal's death. But isn't this what we want from new adaptations of stories so old in the tooth?
As Damon Lindelof told The Hollywood Reporter just recently, "There’s almost a responsibility to take risks. I don’t think anybody wants to see you be completely and totally vigilant to the source material because then it isn’t an adaptation at all."
And that's exactly how characters like John and Hal will continue to impact us another seven decades from now, by evolving and reinventing the mythos they spring from to fit our times, be it in darkest day or blackest night.
With ten years of online journalism experience, David has written about TV, film, and music for a wide range of publications including Indiewire, Paste, Empire, Digital Spy, Radio Times, Teen Vogue and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and in 2020, he created Digital Spy's Rainbow Crew interview series, which celebrates queer talent on both sides of the camera via video content and longform reads. Passions include animation, horror, comics, and LGBTQ+ storytelling, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race.
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